Tribeca Film Fest Juried Award Winners

The winners for the Juried Awards at the Tribeca Film Festival were announced yesterday. Written and directed by Kent Jones, Diane won the Founders Award for Best Narrative Feature. Jeffrey Wright and Alia Shawkwat respectively won Best Actor and Actress in the U.S. Narrative Competition categories. The Best International Narrative Feature went to Marios Piperides’ Smuggling Hendrix, while the Best Documentary Feature went to Gabrielle Brady-directed Island of the Hungry Ghosts. Nia DaCosta, director of Little Woods, was the recipient for The Nora Ephron Award of $25,000. Find the complete list of winners here.