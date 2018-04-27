Montreal Israeli Film Festival Opens With ‘The Testament’

The Montreal Israeli Film Festival (FCIM) takes place from May 6-17, 2018, at the Cineplex Cinema Forum. This year, the 13th edition of the festival will open with the screening of Amichai Greenberg’s The Testament. Other films that will be screened include A Land Without Borders, Maktub, The Cakemaker, and Longing, among others. The festival’s jury is led by Roger Frappier and its members are Elie Castiel, Ina Fichman, Martin Gignac, Ismaïl Houdassine, Irois Leger, and Chantal Renaud. Additionally, the ninth year in a row, the FCIM will reward two student filmmakers with the Jerusalem Foundation Prize.