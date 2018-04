Animal Planet Orders ‘The Lost Kingdom of The Yeti’

Animal Planet commissioned Icon Films to produce a two-hour film special titled The Lost Kingdom of The Yetifor the channel’s Monster Week. The special follows scientist and yeti-hunter Mark Evans who ventures into the Himalayas in search for the Yeti. “The quest for the Yeti is irresistible and each year science brings us closer to finding this creature of myth and legend,” remarked Icon Films managing director, Laura Marshall.