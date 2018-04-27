A+E Co-Production Up For Two Daytime Emmys

A+E Networks‘ first international co-production with Jiangsu Broadcasting Corporation has been nominated for two Daytime Emmy awards. Scars of Nanking was nominated for Outstanding Cinematography and Outstanding Single Camera Editing. The one-hour docu-drama premiered on History in the U.S. and on Jiangsu Satellite TV in China. Edward Sabin (pictured), executive managing director for A+E Networks International, commented, “We congratulate our partners at Jiangsu on the out-of-the-box success of Scars of Nanking, which marks an historic milestone for A+E Networks as the company’s first co-production in China.”