Up The Ladder: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer promoted Deblina Chakrabarty, Guro Viddal, and Shaila Chopra to vice president, International Television Distribution, EMEA. Based in London, Chakrabarty and Viddal joined MGM in 2012. In her expanded position, Chakrabarty will oversee distribution to Africa, Belgium, Greece, Ireland, the Middle East, Portugal, and Spain. Viddal will continue to oversee distribution in Italy, Turkey, and Central and Eastern Europe. Based in Los Angeles, Chopra joined the company in 2015.