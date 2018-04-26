Rakuten TV Launches Rakuten Cinema

Rakuten TV launched Rakuten Cinema, a new division to co-produce and distribute film content. Partnering with Kaleidoscope Entertainment, Rakuten Cinema will invest in the World War II action movie Hurricane (pictured). The film will be available in theaters and on digital VoD platforms in the U.K. this fall. Rakuten TV CEO, Jacinto Roca, commented, “Our vision is to empower people to watch and enjoy great stories without waiting months between its cinema and home entertainment release.” He added, “Alongside our future distribution partners, we are passionate about leading a change in how good quality movies are being distributed in Europe.”