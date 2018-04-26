The nominees for the Golden Nymph Awards for the 58th Monte-Carlo Television Festival have been announced. The Long Fiction Program nominations include FargoHowards EndKästner Und Der Kleine DienstagLe ViolLittle Boy BluePau, La Força D’Un Silenci, and Sunshine Kings. The nominees for the Drama TV series program include Beau SéjourCardinalGidseltagningenGlacéLa Casa De PapelLiar, and The Good Fight. The Monte-Carlo Film Festival will take place from June 15-19, 2018, with the Golden Nymph Award winners announced on June 19.