Monte-Carlo TV Fest’s Golden Nymph Nominees

The nominees for the Golden Nymph Awards for the 58th Monte-Carlo Television Festival have been announced. The Long Fiction Program nominations include Fargo, Howards End, Kästner Und Der Kleine Dienstag, Le Viol, Little Boy Blue, Pau, La Força D’Un Silenci, and Sunshine Kings. The nominees for the Drama TV series program include Beau Séjour, Cardinal, Gidseltagningen, Glacé, La Casa De Papel, Liar, and The Good Fight. The Monte-Carlo Film Festival will take place from June 15-19, 2018, with the Golden Nymph Award winners announced on June 19.