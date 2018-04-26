Korean ‘Suits’ Remake Debuts On KBS2

NBCUniversal International Formats sold the legal drama Suits to South Korean EnterMedia Pictures Co. for a local adaptation. The first international remake for the series debuted yesterday on KBS2. Suits follows Mike Ross who works under the hotshot lawyer Harvey Specter. The show, now in its seventh season, debuted on USA Networks in 2011. The Korean adaptation, which stars Korean actress Ko Sung-hee (pictured), is executive produced by Sebastian Dong Hun Lee and David Kim of EnterMedia Contents.