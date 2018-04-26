FFI Holdings Acquires Signature Entertainment

FFI Holdings, the holding company of Film Finances, acquired the U.K. film distributor Signature Entertainment. FFI Holdings CEO Steven Ransohoff stated, “We are delighted to bring Signature Entertainment under the FFI banner. We look forward to working with [Signature CEO] Marc Goldberg and his team as they expand their distribution business, which is especially well poised in the streaming arena. Signature will afford us excellent opportunities to expand the reach of the rest of FFI’s platform into a new captive distribution channel.” Signature has released over 600 titles, with recent releases including Beyond Skyline, Jungle, and The Titan, among others.