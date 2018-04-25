Global Road Entertainment appointed Jun Oh (pictured) as president of Business & Legal Affairs. Prior to joining Global Road, Oh served as senior vice president, Business Affairs, at Warner Bros. Pictures. In his new position, he will oversee all of the company’s business and legal affairs for film and television development, productions, distribution and acquisitions.
The Ink Factory appointed Rod Henwood to the role of chief strategy officer. Previously, Henwood served as former CEO of Zodiak in the U.K., Benelux, and India. In his position at The Ink Factory, Henwood will be responsible for strategy, partnerships, story-world development and marketing. He also joins The Ink Factory board of directors.
