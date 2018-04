TRT World’s ‘Off the Grid’ Looks At Syria’s Prisons

The next episode of Off the Grid, which broadcasts on TRT World, will look at the abuse and torture that takes place in Syrian prisons. Director and producer Mouhssine Ennaimi talks with men and women who spent time inside Syria’s prisons, including Bashar Al-Assad’s detention system. The Off the Grid episode titled “Syria’s Slaughterhouses” airs on TRT World on April 29, 2018.