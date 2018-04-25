Denmark’s TV2 FRI Commissions ‘When A Designer Knocks’

Denmark’s TV2 FRI placed a full-series commission for the French-Canadian interior design format When a Designer Knocks to be produced by Nordisk Film TV. The format was original produced by Zone3 for Bell Media’s French-language channel Canal Vie. The Danish adaptation will be titled Fri banker pâ and will premiere on the Danish channel later this year. In fall 2017, the format was signed off in a pan-regional option deal with Banijay Nordics. Tuvalu Media also picked up the rights for the Netherlands.