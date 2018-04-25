All3media Int’l Inks First-Look Deal With Parable

All3media International signed an exclusive first-look deal with the virtual reality start-up, Parable, founded by David Wise in 2017. The deal covers a three-year period in which All3media International will partner with Parable as the latter develops its factual and factual entertainment slate. All3media International’s senior acquisitions executive, Ceire Clark, commented, “We’re very pleased to partner with the team at Parable TV in this significant three-year deal. The company has already achieved huge success with its ambitious VR and 360 content, building successful relationships with key broadcasters, and we are thrilled to be partnering with them on their linear slate – and are confident their shows will feature their signature cutting-edge digital, immersive and interactive techniques.”