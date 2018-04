Up The Ladder: VIZ Media Europe

VIZ Media Europe promoted Aâdil Tayouga to EMEA TV/Films & Licensing executive manager. Tayouga previously served as EMEA Licensing manager, supervising the retail and licensing of the Japanese franchises. In his expanded position, Tayouga will oversee the entire TV and Films department and its franchises, which include Power Rangers, Captain Tsubasa, and My Hero Academia, among others.