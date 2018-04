Sinking Ship Pre-Sells ‘Endlings’

Sinking Ship Entertainment announced its newest series, Endlings, from Emmy Award winner J.J. Johnson. The sci-fi adventure series follows four foster kids who discover they are not alone in the Universe when the last elephant on the Earth disappears. Pre-sale production partners include NDR in Germany, ABC in Australia, SVT in Sweden, NRK in Norway, CBBC in the U.K., and Universal Kids in the U.S. Endlings premieres in the U.S. on Hulu and in Canada on CBC/Radio-Canada.