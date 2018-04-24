Peabody Awards Winners In News, Radio, And More

The Peabody Awards Board of Jurors announced the Peabody 30 winners in the News, Radio/Podcast, and Public Service categories. The 2018 News winners include “Fall of ISIS in Iraq and Syria” by CNN; “Inside Putin’s Russia” by PBS NewsHour; “Plight of Rohingya Refugees” by BBC News; and “The Whistleblower” by CBS News 60 Minutes and The Washington Post. For Radio/Podcast, the winners are “Lost Mothers: Maternal Mortality in the U.S.” by NPR and ProPublica; “74 Seconds” by Minnesota Public Radio and American Public Media; “S-Town” by Serial and This American Life; “The Pope’s Long Con” by Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting and Louisville Public Media; and “Uncivil: The Raid” by Gimlet Media. The Public Service winner is “The Cut: Exploring FGM” by Al Jazeera. Additionally, Peabody jurors named 60 Minutes as the recipient for the Institutional Award. Peabody Award winner will be honored at the Peabody Awards Ceremony on May 19, 2018.