Mathieu Béjot Exits TV France Int’l

Mathieu Béjot, executive director of TV France International, leaves his post effective April 30, 2018. Béjot has helmed TV France International for 18 years. President Hervé Michel will assist in the transition until a new executive director is named. Béjot commented, “I am proud to have supported the success of French exports while the global industry was going through dramatic changes. France has become one of the top exporting countries for TV programs, and the development of non-linear platforms offers new growth prospects despite fierce international competition.”