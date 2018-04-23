Up The Ladder: GRB Entertainment

GRB Entertainment made two new additions to its senior executive team. Vanessa McCullers has been brought on as VP of Brand Partnerships to lead the company’s brand partnerships division. McCullers previously served as director of Brand Partnerships at Endemol Shine North America. Additionally, Chris Powers has been hired as VP of Digital Development, focusing on GRB’s digital strategy for originally programming on digital platforms. Powers most recently served as the former development executive and head of Current Programming at Jukin Media.