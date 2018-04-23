Univision Picks Up ‘Human Nature’ From Sabbatical

Univision will broadcast Human Nature, an educational series produced by Sabbatical Entertainment in partnership with Cloud9World. Based on stories developed by Cloud9World, Human Nature presents animal adventures in a talk show format, where all the guests are animals who share lessons on the animal kingdom. Univision’s senior director of Programming, Bárbara Musa Ruíz, commented, “Starting this summer, the whole family will be able to enjoy Human Nature on Saturday mornings on Univision.” Pictured: Cloud9World’s Andrea Nachtigall and Sabbatical’s Miguel Somoza.