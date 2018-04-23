SIC TV Drama ‘Living Passion’ Wins At World’s Best TV & Movies

Portugal’s SIC Television won the Bronze Medal for Living Passion (Paixão) in the Telenovela category at the New York Festival’s World’s Best TV & Films Awards last week. Another SIC telenovela, Water Mirror (Espelho d’Água), was nominated in the same category. Two weeks before, at the Soap Awards 2018 in France, SIC’s More than Love (Amor Maior) won Best Telenovela of the Year. SIC Content Distribution’s Carlota Vieira remarked, “The high-quality productions has attracted the attention of international buyers, and we now sell to over 40 countries.” Vieira added, “International awards like the Emmy and New York Film Festivals help buyers to trust new trends in the market.”