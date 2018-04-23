Propagate Invests In Incognita

Los Angeles-based Propagate announced it will invest in Edouard de Vésinne’s production company, Incognita. Propagate and Incognita will develop drama and film packages for local and global audiences. In addition, Incognita will take the lead in Propagate’s European production efforts. Co-CEOs Ben Silverman and Howard T. Owens stated, “Our aim is to produce and deliver premium content to worldwide television audiences.” The two continued, “Edouard is one of the leading film and television producers in Europe with over two decades of experience. His instincts and relationships with broadcasters across Europe will make for a powerful partnership.”