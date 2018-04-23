CBS Launches All Access In Canada

CBS launched its direct-to-consumer digital SVoD platform, CBS All Access, in Canada today. Canadian subscribers will have access to over 7,500 commercial-free episodes on demand from current seasons of select CBS series as well as the entirety of past seasons of classic shows. CBS Interactive president and COO, Marc DeBevoise, stated, “We’ve experienced incredible growth domestically and see a great opportunity to bring the service and CBS’ renowned programming directly to international audiences across a range of platforms and devices.” In addition to current seasons of series such as MacGyver, NCIS, and Instinct, CBS All Access offers the ability to livestream CBSN, the 24/7 streaming news service.