Bomanbridge Delivers ‘Donal’s Asian Baking Adventure’ To BBC

Bomanbridge Media licensed Donal’s Asian Baking Adventure to BBC Lifestyle. Originally produced by Denham Productions for UKTV, the ten-part series follows Irish foodie Donal Skehan on his journey through Japan, Korea, Singapore, and other stops, to discover the flavors and variety in Asian baking. Bomanbridge acquired the series’ rights from Argonon International, for whom Bomanbridge has another deal with BBC India for Shaun Micallef’s Stairway to Heaven: Gods, Gurus, and the Ganges.