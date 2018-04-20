Vivicast Media Inks Multi-Year Deal With MAVTV

Vivicast Media signed a multi-year agreement with Lucas Oil Products-owned MAVTV Motorsports Network. As part of the deal, Vivicast Media will represent MAVTV’s OTT and alternative technologies distribution rights for the U.S. and Caribbean markets. “MAVTV is perfect for the large number of motorsports enthusiasts who will want access to the network wherever they are,” stated Anna White, VP of Programming for Vivicast. “We are excited to represent OTT and alternative platforms as a significant content opportunity to our programming partners in the U.S. and Caribbean.”