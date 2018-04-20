Up The Ladder: JustJenn Productions

JustJenn Productions brought on actress and producer Devyn Inez Fusaro as a development executive. Fusaro will be responsible for developing scripted and unscripted content for the company, working with JustJenn creator and executive producer, Jennifer Graziano. JustJenn Productions developed VH1’s reality series Mob Wives and its current development slate includes projects for CBS Studios and HBO. Recently, JustJenn Productions signed a first-look deal with Entertainment One for the development of unscripted content.