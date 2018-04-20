Paramount Orders ‘First Wives Club’ Series

Paramount Network ordered the new comedy series First Wives Club from Paramount Television. Based on the 1996 film starring Diane Keaton, Bette Midler, and Goldie Hawn, the half-hour series follows women who come together after failing marriages and plan revenge. Tracy Oliver will serve as executive producer and writer. Executive producers include Karen Rosenfelt and Scott Rudin. Paramount TV president Amy Powell commented, “We know Tracy will breathe new life, and some serious laughs, into these beloved First Wives Club characters.”