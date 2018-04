Multicom Presents ‘The Things We’ve Seen’

Multicom Entertainment will be releasing The Things We’ve Seen on April 24, 2018. The drama feature will be available on Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, as well as on cable VoD platforms. The Things We’ve Seen tells of a small-town crime that turns a family patriarch into a fugitive. The father’s two sons venture out to return him home. The film won several awards, including Best Picture at World Fest, among others.