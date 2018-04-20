Amazon Studios Greenlights Gillian Flynn’s ‘Utopia’

Amazon Studios signed an overall deal with Gillian Flynn, which included a straight-to-series order for Flynn’s Utopia. The nine-episode series is a co-production between Amazon Studios, Endemol Shine North America, and Kudos. Based on the British series of the same name, the new series follows a group of young adults who, after acquiring an underground cult graphic novel, are hunted by a shadowy state organization. Flynn is the series’ creator, executive producer, and showrunner. Utopia will be available on Prime Video in over 200 countries and territories.