SKD Acquires U.S. Rights To ‘Altered Perception’

Synkronized (SKD) acquired the U.S. distribution rights to the psychological thriller Altered Perception. Produced by Blanc Biehn Productions, the film takes place during a time when the government has produced a designer drug to address individuals’ trauma and stress. Four individuals are tested when their past and perceptions are left unstable. Cinedigm will release the film theatrically, as well as through digital and TV VoD, on May 4, 2018. The DVD release will occur in June.