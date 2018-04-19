New Zealand’s TVNZ Renews ‘Beyblade Burst’

New Zealand’s TVNZ renewed Beyblade Burst for its second season, titled Beyblade Burst Evolution, from Sunrights. Produced by d-rights and animated by OLM, Beyblade Burst Evolution continues the international adventures of Valt Aoi and his friends as they compete against other Bladers. In addition to the series’ renewal, the Beyblade brand has experienced strong toy sales in the region. Sunrights managing director Kaz Soeda commented, “We couldn’t be more pleased to see TVNZ premiering the second exciting season of Beyblade Burst.”