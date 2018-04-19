Mondo TV Delivers ‘Robot Train’s To Discovery

Mondo TV inked a three-year deal with Discovery to bring the first two seasons of Robot Trains to the latter’s channels in the Middle East. The first season will broadcast daily in Arabic on DKids, the pay TV channel owned by Discovery. Currently in production, season two will premiere in the region in February 2019. Produced by South Korea’s CJ E&M, Robot Trains is an animated series for children that showcases special trains that transform into robots. Mondo TV licenses and distributes the series in several territories across Europe, the Middle East, and the Pacific region.