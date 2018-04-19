A+E Signs First-Look Deal With Elizabeth Vargas

A+E Networks partnered with Elizabeth Vargas, television journalist for 20/20 and ABC News, for an overall first-look development deal. As part of the terms for the agreement, Vargas will become the face of the network’s new nonfiction journalistic banner, A&E Investigates. Alongside the network’s A+E Originals division, Vargas will also develop and produce nonfiction programming. Initial projects scheduled for A&E Investigates include Cults and Extreme Belief, The Plot Against America, Child Brides, and The Untitled Word of Faith Fellowship Project.