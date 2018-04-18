TRT World Nominated For The Drum Online Media Awards

TRT World has been shortlisted for five categories in The Drum Online Media Awards. Turkey’s English broadcasting international news platform is nominated for App of the Year, Technology Leader of the Year, Social Media Team of the Year, Breaking News Story of the Year, and Technical Innovation of the Year. The Drum Online Media Awards span categories from politics to sports, celebrating original innovators in several fields. Winners will be announced on May 22, 2018 in London. TRT World’s director of Digital Strategy and Content, Riyaad Minty, commented, “For a team that’s barely 2 years old, it’s a really great honor to be nominated in these categories amongst some of the world’s established media houses.”