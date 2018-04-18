Starz Acquires ‘Yu-Gi-Oh! The Dark Side of Dimensions’

Starz acquired the home video rights to Yu-Gi-Oh! The Dark Side of Dimensions from 4K Media, the Konami Digital Entertainment company that oversees the Yu-Gi-Oh! brand outside of Asia. The animated movie tells of the reunion of the anime’s beloved characters, Yugi Moto and Seto Kaiba, among others. “With this, Starz becomes America’s one-stop shop for fans to view Yu-Gi-Oh! The Dark Side of Dimensions in the comfort of their homes,” remarked Kristen Gray, SVP of Operations ad Business & Legal Affairs at 4K Media.