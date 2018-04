Sony’s AXN Renews ‘Hollywood News Feed’ And ‘Stars!’

Sony Pictures Television’s AXN renewed Prime Entertainment Group‘s Hollywood News Feed and Stars! for its TV channel in Japan. Hollywood News Feed recaps the latest news of Hollywood’s celebrities and movie premieres. Stars! recounts the life and career of celebrated actors and actresses. AXN, which showcases drama and reality series, reaches 38 million households across 17 territories in Asia.