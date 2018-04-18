Fox Licenses FX Programming As Premium Portfolio

Twentieth Century Fox Television Distribution (TCFTVD) will be licensing FX’s programming as a premium portfolio internationally. Licensees will have exclusive first-run rights to all new programming part of the FX portfolio. Canal+ Group in France, Foxtel in Australia, Sky in New Zealand, and HBO España and HBO Nordic, are the first licensees to benefit. New series offered as part of the portfolio include Pose, Sons of Anarchy, and Trust. TCFTVD’s Gina Brogi, president of Global Distribution, stated, “By elevating the FX brand globally, we are emulating the premium cable model and providing a portfolio of series that can be programmed and marketed together to target audiences seeking the very best in scripted content.”