Canal+ And ABC Australia Pick Up ‘Ordeal By Innocence’

Endeavor Content secured international sales for Agatha Christie’s Ordeal By Innocence. The miniseries was sold to France’s Canal+ Group, ABC Australia, Sweden’s TV4, Norway’s TV2, Finland’s MTV3, and BBC Studios for its BBC First channels in the Middle East, Africa, and the Benelux territories. Adapted from Christie’s novel of the same name, the miniseries revolves around the murder of a wealthy philanthropist that leaves the town curious to who did it. Ordeal By Innocence debuted on BBC One on April 1, 2018.