Up The Ladder: Kino Lorber

Kino Lorber brought on David Ninh as the company’s new director of Press and Publicity, beginning April 23, 2018. Ninh previously served as senior communications specialist at Kickstarter, where he oversaw press and publicity for its film, art and culture sections. Kino Lorber CEO, Richard Lorber, remarked, “David’s varied and focused media experience fills a major gap for us, strengthening our reach across all legacy outlets and new media platforms. We expect him to assume a central role in the company in keeping with our rapid growth and digital expansion.”