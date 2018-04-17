‘The Four’ Returns To FOX In June

Season two of The Four: Battle For Stardom debuts on June 7, 2018 on FOX. Sean “Diddy” Combs, DJ Khaled, and Meghan Trainor, are all coming back as judges, while Fergie hosts the music competition. Season one of the show, which saw Memphis singer Evvie McKinney as champion, was FOX’s highest-rated new unscripted series in both its Total Viewers and Adults 18-49 demographics. Originally created by Armoza Formats, The Four: Battle For Stardom is produced by ITV Entertainment in association with Armoza.