Series Mania’s Reveals ‘Lille Transatlantic Dialogues’

Series Mania announced the key participants for its first Lille Transatlantic Dialogues event, a joint initiative with the French Centre national du cinema et de l’image animée (CNC) and the Europe Creative – Media program. The Lille Transatlantic Dialogues event aims to gather major political, corporate and economic leaders from the TV and culture industries to discuss changes and developments. Key leaders in attendance include Reed Hastings, co-founder, chairman and CEO, Netflix; Sophie Turner Laing, CEO, Endemol Shine Group; Stéphane Richard, CEO, Orange; Paul Lembrechts, CEO, VRT; Delphine Ernotte Cunci, CEO, France Télévisions; and Gilles Pélisson, CEO, TF1 Group. The event will take place on May 3, 2018, as part of Series Mania’s European Project and Talent Forum.