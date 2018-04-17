Peabody Documentary Award Winners

The Peabody Awards Board of Jurors selected nine winners in the Documentary category for the Peabody 39. The documentary recipients include America ReFramed: Deej; Chasing Coral; Indivisible; Last Men in Aleppo; Maya Angelou: And Still I Rise; Newtown; Oklahoma City; The Islands and the Whales; and Time: The Kalief Browder Story. The Peabody Award winners will be celebrated on May 19, 2018, in New York City. The awards ceremony will be hosted by Hasan Minhaj, writer, comedian, and senior correspondent of The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.