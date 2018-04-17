Armoza Formats Brings ‘Sex Tape’ To Channel 4

The U.K.’s Channel 4 commissioned social experiment Sex Tape from Armoza Formats. The format follows three couples while they go through a new type of relationship therapy. STV Productions will produce the local adaptation of Sex Tape. Armoza Formats CEO Avi Armoza commented, “In the reality of our industry today, everyone needs to go the extra mile in order to attract viewers and bring unique human interest stories to the TV screen. We are thrilled to be working with STV and Channel 4 on Sex Tape as we strongly believe that they are the natural partners to be bringing these stories to life in the UK.”