Zone·tv Delivers XiveTV and Quark To Xfinity X1

Zone·tv is offering two online subscription video-on-demand services, XiveTV and Quark, to Comcast’s Xfinity X1 platform. Developed alongside Alliant Content, XiveTV and Quark showcase a variety of TV series and long-form factual content. XiveTV offers documentary content that covers wildlife, history, and the paranormal, while Quark spans science, technology, and space exploration. X1 customers will have access to titles such as The Amazing World of Gravity, Life on Us: A Microscopic Safari, Hidden Killers, War Reporter, and An Eye on You: Citizens under Surveillance, among others.