Up The Ladder: The Cartel

The Cartel appointed Drew Brown to head of Television. Based in the company’s Los Angeles office, Brown will oversee the expanding development slate. Brown previously served as president of his production company Brownstone Entertainment, where he produced unscripted series for cable and broadcast such as Barter Kings, Funny Girls, and Eat Drink Love, among others. In 2016, Brown entered the scripted market under his banner Fascination Street with a first-look deal with Sony Pictures TV.