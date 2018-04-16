Nippon TV and MEDYAPIM Celebrate ‘Mother’ And ‘Woman’ In Turkey

Nippon TV and MEDYAPIM came together at a joint conference held on April 13, 2018, to mark the success of Anne and Kadin, the Turkish adaptations of Nippon TV dramas Mother and Woman. With the Japanese Embassy in Turkey at Ankara University, the event saw the three creators of both series, MEDYAPIM CEO Fatih Aksoy, Kadin lead actress Ozge Ozpirincci, Nippon TV managing director Kako Kuwahara, and the Japanese Ambassador to Turkey, Akio Miyajima, in attendance. The Japanese and Turkish creators discussed what it takes to develop a hit drama series and the differences in the original and adaptation.