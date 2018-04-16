CBS Brings Back ‘NCIS’ For 2018-2019 Season

CBS renewed NCIS for its 16th season, to be part of the 2018-2019 broadcast season. Mark Harmon, the series star and executive producer, also signed a new agreement to continue his participation with the show. NCIS originally debuted on CBS in 2003. Kelly Kahl, president at CBS Entertainment, commented, “This show speaks to viewers of all ages, in all parts of the country and around the world. NCIS‘ amazing characters and terrific storytelling result in some of TV’s most passionate fans. Of course, none of this would be possible without an outstanding production team, and talented cast led by the incomparable and absolutely tireless Mark Harmon.”