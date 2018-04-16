ATF Chinese Pitch Places Call For Entries

The Asia TV Forum & Market, which runs from December 5-7, 2018, is launching the inaugural ATV Chinese Pitch at this year’s three-day event. Organized in partnership with Singapore’s Perfect World Pictures, ATF’s new pitching platform is calling for new and original scripts for export and development in all Chinese-speaking territories, across three categories: theatrical movie pitch, online movie pitch, and online drama series. Online submissions will begin April 16 and close June 15. The winner of the ATF Chinese Pitch will receive the opportunity to have his or her script bought, and collaborate with 3rd-party investors to secure a project order.