A+E Networks UK, Netflix, And Sky Vision Partner On ‘I Am a Killer’

A+E Networks UK has partnered with Netflix and Sky Vision Productions on I Am a Killer. The new true crime series for Crime + Investigation (CI) profiles 10 prisoners who have been convicted of capital murder and sentenced to death. Each prisoner relates the events that led to each crime, elaborating on the motivation and reflecting on their time spent on death row. I Am a Killer premieres on CI in the U.K. in the spring. The series will also broadcast on CI in Poland and Italy later in the year, then made available on Netflix.