Finnish AV Producers Form APFI

The Association of Independent Producers in Finland (SATU), the Finnish Film Producers (Elokuvatuottajat/COFFPA), Audiovisual Finland, and the Collective Society for Audiovisual Producers in Finland (Tuotos) have collectively established a new association called Audiovisual Producers Finland – APFI. The new association was founded to represent audiovisual content producers, organize industry events, and promote the expansion of the Finnish AV industry. In addition, APFI will handle copyright management. Mika Toivainen, chair of the executive board of APFI, commented, “By joining our forces with all producers we are developing the industry’s business to a more competitive direction, making Finnish content increasingly well-known in the international markets.”