‘Everybody Knows’ To Open Cannes Film Competition

Everybody Knows (Todos lo saben) will open the 71st Cannes International Film Festival on May 8, 2018. Directed by Asghar Farhadi, the film will be in competition for the Golden Palm. Featuring Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem, among others, Everybody Knows is a psychological thriller that follows one woman’s journey to her hometown where an unexpected crisis takes place. The film will be distributed in France and internationally by Memento Films, while in Latin America it will be distributed by Ledafilms.